Erdogan warns against Israeli violations in Syria during call with Putin

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Israel to respect Syria’s sovereignty, highlighting the broader regional dangers posed by renewed hostilities. His remarks came during a phone call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focused on escalating tensions in the region.

According to the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan emphasized that destabilizing actions in Syria threaten peace across the Middle East. He called for restraint and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to preserving regional stability through diplomatic engagement.

According to Mehr, a statement from the Kremlin confirmed that both leaders agreed on the importance of accelerating efforts to restore calm in Syria through dialogue and enhancing national consensus.

The two presidents also discussed the war in Ukraine, revisiting the prospect of convening a third round of peace talks in Istanbul. Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s readiness to host further negotiations and underlined the importance of continued diplomatic efforts.

