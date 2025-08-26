Erdogan: Israel relentlessly continues to destroy everything that belongs to humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the “ruthless” Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity.

The Turkish President made the remarks following a cabinet meeting after an Israeli massacre which claimed the lives of 20 Palestinians, including five journalists, in an attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity, he said.

..................

End/ 257