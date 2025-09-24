Turkish President urges countries to recognize Palestine at UN Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so “urgently,” warning that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening by the day.

Speaking to a packed hall of world leaders in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan condemned Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, now entering its third year, describing the scale of suffering as “shameful.”

“For the last 23 months, a child has been murdered by Israel in Gaza every hour,” he said. “This shameful picture of famine and starvation in Gaza has been unfolding, repeating every day.”

Erdogan urged member states to take political action in support of Palestinians. “All countries who have not recognized the state of Palestine must do so urgently,” he told the General Assembly, describing recognition as a necessary step toward justice and peace.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, September 23, and will continue until September 29. Among the world leaders attending is Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has traveled to New York to address the gathering.

......................

End/ 257