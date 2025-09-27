Erdogan and Trump Agree on Gaza Ceasefire Framework

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that he and US President Donald Trump reached a mutual understanding on achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine during their meeting at the White House on Thursday.

According to a Friday transcript from Erdogan’s office, he told reporters that the meeting was vital in showing a shared commitment to ending the massacres in Gaza. He said Trump had voiced support for halting the violence and pursuing enduring peace.

“We explained how a ceasefire can be achieved in Gaza and the whole of Palestine, and lasting peace afterwards,” Erdogan stated.

He added that an agreement was reached, emphasizing that the two-state solution is the key to lasting peace and that the current situation is unsustainable.

Erdogan also highlighted the importance of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s attendance at the UN General Assembly, saying it was crucial for legitimizing the new Syrian government on the global stage.

This development coincides with reports from Israeli media suggesting that the White House has backed a plan to appoint a former UK Prime Minister to lead a transitional administration in Gaza.

On September 26, outlets such as Haaretz and The Times of Israel reported that the White House supports a proposal to install Tony Blair as head of a temporary Gaza administration—a move that disregards the views and demands of the Palestinian people.

/129