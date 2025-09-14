Turkey warns of regional escalation after Israeli strike in Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli airstrike targeting a meeting of Hamas officials in Qatar has sparked growing concern in Turkey, with fears that it may be the next target in Israel’s expanding regional operations.

Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, spokesperson for Turkey’s Defense Ministry, warned in Ankara that Israel’s reckless attacks—such as the one in Qatar—could escalate further and plunge the entire region, including Israel itself, into chaos.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s actions since the beginning of the Gaza war. He has accused Israel of committing genocide and compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Erdogan maintains close ties with Qatar’s leadership, and Turkey has strong military and economic relations with the Gulf state. He is scheduled to visit Qatar this weekend to attend a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders.

Following Israeli strikes in Iran, Syria, Yemen, and now Qatar, Ankara is increasingly alarmed by Israel’s ability to operate freely in the airspace of neighboring countries.

