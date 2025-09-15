Hamas accuses Israel of assassination attempt in Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has issued an urgent memorandum to Arab and Muslim foreign ministers and international bodies, condemning Israel’s attempt to assassinate its ceasefire negotiators in Doha.

In the statement released Sunday, Hamas stressed that it has shown maximum flexibility to stop the Israeli-led genocide in Gaza. However, Israel has consistently undermined agreements through targeted killings, new demands, and mass violence.

Hamas held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government fully accountable for the attack, accusing it of violating Qatar’s sovereignty and sabotaging efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The group reiterated its commitment to peace, stating that Israel has used negotiations as a cover to prolong violence through assassinations, shifting conditions, and massacres.

Hamas also accused Israel of breaching the January 17, 2025 agreement, resuming its campaign of killings, displacement, and starvation despite Hamas’s adherence to the deal.

The memorandum referenced the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which occurred even after Hamas accepted a mediation initiative. It accused Netanyahu’s regime of pursuing genocide and forced displacement across Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem al-Quds, warning of global consequences.

Hamas claimed that Israel has used ceasefire talks merely to gain time for further crimes.

The movement emphasized its goal of securing Palestinian rights to freedom and independence, asserting that its leaders should not be treated as military targets.

Hamas warned that the far-right Israeli government is fueling extremism and terrorism both regionally and globally.

The group called on the international community, Arab nations, and Islamic countries to pressure Israel to end the genocide, uphold international law, and impose political and economic isolation.

On September 9, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hamas’s headquarters in Doha, in what was described as an assassination operation. The attack killed several Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

Senior Hamas figures—Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin—survived the assassination attempt.

Following the strike, Qatar condemned Israel’s “cowardly” attack as “state terrorism” and vowed to respond.

Qatar has played a central role as a mediator in negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

