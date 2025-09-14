Doha to host emergency Arab-Islamic summit after Israeli strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: Majid al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, announced that Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Monday in response to recent regional developments.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Saturday, al-Ansari said the summit will review a draft statement concerning the Israeli attack on Qatar, which was submitted during the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers scheduled for Sunday.

Al-Ansari emphasized the importance of holding the summit at this time, stating it reflects strong Arab and Islamic solidarity with Qatar in the face of Israeli aggression targeting the residences of Hamas leaders. He added that the summit also represents a unified rejection of Israel’s state terrorism.

On Friday, Qatar welcomed the UN Security Council’s condemnation of the Israeli strike on a Hamas delegation in Doha, describing the attack as “treacherous” and a breach of international norms.

