Hamas official: Netanyahu’s reckless ambitions threaten to ignite entire Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, Izzat al-Rashq, has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to expand the war across the region in pursuit of what he described as “mythical fantasies” of a Greater Israel.

In a statement released on Saturday, Al-Rashq said that Netanyahu’s actions are aimed at redrawing the map of the Middle East and dominating it, warning that such ambitions have placed the entire region “on the brink of explosion” due to his “extremism and recklessness.”

According to IRNA, Al-Rashq condemned the recent Israeli attack on Hamas negotiators in Qatar, calling it a deliberate attempt to sabotage the negotiation process and undermine Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He emphasized that Qatar is paying a heavy price for its commitment to justice, human rights, and international law.

Referring to the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Al-Rashq described it as a “historic opportunity” to confront the Israeli occupation and isolate its regime. He urged participating nations to adopt a unified and decisive stance to halt the aggression against Gaza, lift the siege, and safeguard the sovereignty and collective security of Arab states.

The emergency summit, preceded by a preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers on Sunday, is being held in response to the Israeli attack on Qatari territory on September 9, 2025. The incident occurred while a Hamas delegation, led by senior figure Khalil al-Hayya, was engaged in ceasefire discussions based on a proposal from the United States.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation of the attack, describing it as a “cowardly assault” targeting residential offices of Hamas political bureau members in Doha. The ministry stated that the strike constituted a violation of international law and posed a serious threat to the safety and security of Qatari citizens and residents.

