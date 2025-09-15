Qatar urges global accountability for Israeli attacks ahead of Arab-Islamic Summit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, has called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the region, describing them as crimes that must not go unpunished.

In a televised address delivered Sunday evening at a preparatory meeting ahead of the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Al Thani condemned what he referred to as Israel’s “cowardly” attack on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital approximately one week ago.

According to IRNA, reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to mediating an end to the war in Gaza, Al Thani declared: “Israel must know that the continuous genocidal war against the Palestinian people, aiming at forcibly transferring them outside their homeland, cannot succeed, no matter what false justification is provided.”

He accused the Israeli regime of deliberately escalating the conflict and rejecting multiple ceasefire initiatives. “The time is now to stop the double standard and punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed,” he said, adding that the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians “will not be successful.”

Al Thani warned that Israel’s attack on Doha set a dangerous precedent, demonstrating that the regime respects “no red lines.” He criticized the international community’s failure to act, saying it had only “encouraged” Israel’s aggression.

Earlier in the day, foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held closed-door consultations. Al Thani stated that the upcoming summit would formally condemn Israel’s “barbaric” attack and support Qatar’s right to take lawful measures to protect its sovereignty.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit echoed these concerns, saying that global “silence and inaction” had emboldened Israel to continue its violations with “impunity.”

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha emphasized the need for unified regional efforts to prevent future attacks. “All the member states taking part in this summit are convinced that Arab-Islamic cooperation must be cemented. Efforts must be uniform and united in the face of all these challenges,” he said.

