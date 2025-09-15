Iran, Pakistan urge Muslim unity in face of Israeli hostilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan have once again strongly condemned Israel’s recent military aggression against Qatar and other countries in the region.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar voiced the condemnation during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The meeting took place on Sunday evening in Doha, on the sidelines of the preparatory session for the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit.

According to IRNA, both diplomats firmly denounced what they described as Israel’s unprovoked attacks on Qatar and other Muslim nations, calling the actions a blatant violation of national sovereignty, international law, and the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

Araghchi and Ishaq Dar underscored the vital role of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in fostering unity among Muslim countries during this critical period. They also reaffirmed their countries’ unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination.

The meeting served as a prelude to the Arab-Islamic leaders’ summit scheduled for Monday, which will focus on addressing last week’s Israeli military actions against Qatar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the summit in Doha.

