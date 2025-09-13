Araghchi urges Muslim unity against Israeli expansion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on Muslim nations to intensify cooperation across all sectors to confront what he described as the Israeli regime’s “law of the jungle” dominating the region.

In an interview with Arabi 21, Araghchi emphasized that Tehran urges Muslim countries to build partnerships that benefit their populations and resist Israeli policies, which he said are supported by the United States and other Western powers.

He stressed the urgency for Muslim and West Asian states to act swiftly to end war, bloodshed, and Israeli schemes in Palestine and the broader region. He criticized repeated Arab, Islamic, and international summits for producing little tangible outcome, arguing that Palestinians need real aid—food, medicine, and basic supplies—not more rhetoric.

Araghchi condemned recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, likening them to past assassinations and terrorist operations against Iranian scientists and officials. He also drew parallels with Israeli attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese resistance figures in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and elsewhere, saying such actions show Israel’s disregard for all red lines.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise war on Iran, killing senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Then, on September 9, Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas offices in Doha in what was described as an assassination mission. Several Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed, though senior leaders Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin survived.

Qatar, a key mediator in Hamas-Israel negotiations, was warned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 10 that further assassinations would follow if Doha refused to expel Hamas officials.

Araghchi also warned of continued Israeli aggression in Syria and Lebanon, accusing Tel Aviv of pursuing a colonial project to partition Syria and seize more territory, especially in the south and the occupied Golan Heights.

He concluded by urging Arab, Muslim, and Asian countries to unite against Israel’s expansionist ambitions, which he described as part of its pursuit of the so-called “Greater Israel.”

