Hamas condemns Israel for Gaza airstrikes, compares attacks to Nazism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has fiercely condemned Israel for escalating airstrikes on Gaza City, accusing it of destroying thousands of homes, schools, and shelters, and claiming the attacks surpass the brutality of Nazi crimes.

In a statement released Saturday, Hamas described the Israeli bombardment of residential areas and shelters in western Gaza City as a savage crime worse than anything witnessed under Nazism.

The group further accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet of violating international law and intensifying attacks on over a million civilians in Gaza City.

Hamas emphasized that Gazans are being subjected to ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, all in full view of the global community.

It called on nations, activists, and Arab and Muslim countries to urgently act to restore humanitarian principles and reject the U.S. stance that shields Israeli leaders from accountability.

The movement also urged people worldwide to increase support for Gaza, organize protests, and maintain solidarity until the alleged genocide ends.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces have completely destroyed over 1,600 multi-story buildings, severely damaged more than 2,000 others, and demolished over 13,000 tents housing displaced families.

Since September, Israeli forces have leveled 70 residential towers, severely damaged 120, and destroyed more than 3,500 tents, according to the statement.

Entire blocks in Gaza City have been flattened, displacing thousands of residents and erasing neighborhoods.

The Palestinian Civil Defense confirmed that at least 50 high-rise buildings have been demolished in recent weeks, coinciding with mass forced displacements.

In Gaza City's Zeitoun district alone, over 1,500 homes and structures have been destroyed since August, leaving parts of the area completely leveled.

Israel’s military campaign, ongoing since October 7, 2023, has ignored global calls for a ceasefire and resulted in the deaths of at least 64,803 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The continuous airstrikes have devastated Gaza and triggered severe food shortages across the region.

