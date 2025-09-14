Israeli airstrikes destroy Al-Noor Tower, schools in Gaza’s Al-Shati Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli airstrikes have destroyed the Al-Noor Tower and three schools in the Al-Shati refugee camp, according to local sources.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes destroyed the Al-Noor Tower in Tel al-Hawa, a multi-storey residential building sheltering displaced families.

WAFA reported a surge in Israeli bombardment across northern Gaza, with strikes on residential buildings and towers in Gaza City. It said several civilians were wounded when warplanes hit a house on Al-Thawra Street in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, while drones targeted homes near Al-Yarmouk.

The agency also reported Israeli armoured vehicles firing on Palestinians queuing for humanitarian aid in central Gaza.

Medical sources cited by WAFA said Israeli strikes killed at least 47 Palestinians and wounded 205 others across Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) described these actions as “a crime beyond Nazism,” “ethnic cleansing,” and part of a plan for “forced displacement” to make Gaza uninhabitable. It called on the international community, Arab and Islamic governments, and world public opinion to take action to stop these attacks.

Palestinian sources reported that high-explosive bombs were used in these attacks to force people to leave their homes.

According to official sources, thousands of residential buildings and refugee tents have been destroyed so far, and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to displace. The army of the Israeli regime has also declared the entire Gaza City a dangerous zone that must be evacuated.

