Global academic institutions sever ties with Israeli universities over Gaza concerns

AhlulBayt News Agency: An increasing number of universities and academic organizations around the world are formally cutting ties with Israeli institutions, citing their alleged complicity in military actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

According to IRNA, this growing movement, which has gained significant traction over the past year, reflects mounting concern within the international academic community about the close relationship between Israeli universities, the Israeli military, and the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2023, Brazil’s Federal University of Ceará canceled a planned innovation summit with an Israeli university, marking one of the earliest public breaks. Similar decisions soon followed from institutions in Norway, Belgium, and Spain. The trend has continued into 2024, with Trinity College Dublin in Ireland among the latest to join the boycott.

Most recently, the University of Amsterdam announced the termination of its student exchange program with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In a separate move, the European Association of Social Anthropologists declared a complete halt to collaboration with Israeli academic institutions and urged its members to follow suit.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel has welcomed these decisions, stating that Israeli universities are deeply involved in “Israel’s decades-long regime of military occupation, settler colonial apartheid, and now genocide.”

“There is a moral and legal obligation for universities to end ties with complicit Israeli universities,” said campaign representative Stephanie Adam.

