Thousands in Brussels call for end to Gaza massacres, global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Demonstrations and events have been ongoing for some time in the Belgian capital, Brussels, against the Israeli occupation’s attacks on Gaza, aiming to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and denounce the ongoing massacres.

Civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and a large number of citizens participated in these events, calling on the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Freedom for Gaza” and “Stop the genocide,” while the organizers announced that the protests would continue in the coming days.

