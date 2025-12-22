Israeli Strikes Martyr Three Palestinians in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were martyred on Sunday following Israeli attacks east of Gaza City.

Media sources reported that one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone bombed a group of civilians in the Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses said the drone strike occurred in an area from which the Israeli army had withdrawn, and where Palestinians were allowed to move under the ceasefire agreement.

Two other young men were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on the same neighborhood in Gaza City.

At dawn, the Israeli occupation army opened heavy fire in several areas of eastern Gaza, within zones still under its control.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of violations, including attacks that killed 400 civilians and injured 1,108 others, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense service reported that three women from the same family were killed and two others went missing on Sunday morning after a war-damaged house collapsed in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

The victims were identified as Iman, Jana, and Sundus Labad, while Mohamed and Rania Labad were reported missing. Ongoing Israeli airstrikes had caused structural cracks, leading to the collapse of the house on its residents.

Earlier, Gaza’s civil defense teams rescued and evacuated three people trapped under the rubble of the Labad family’s house in Sheikh Radwan, amid continuing efforts to save others.

