Photos: 4th National “Banovan-e Behesht” (Heavenly Women) Event

AhlulBayt News Agency: The fourth national “Banovan-e Behesht” (Heavenly Women) event was held at the Shahid Haftom-e Tir Cultural Complex (Sarcheshmeh). The ceremony was attended by Hojjat al-Islam Mohammad Qomi, Head of the Islamic Propagation Organization; Hojjat al-Islam Majid Babakhani, Head of the Organization of Religious Associations and Committees; Hojjat al-Islam Mehdi Khodajouyan, CEO of the Dabir Khazaei Foundation; Haj Mehdi Asafi; Haj Mohsen Taheri; and Haj Mohammad Bazouband, members of the Board of Trustees of the House of Eulogists. During the event, the Fezzeh Medal was awarded in recognition of 135 women actively engaged in religious gatherings (Hey'at) and community service.