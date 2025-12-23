Iranian female researcher wins COMSTECH Research Grant 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian female researcher has been selected as one of the winners of the COMSTECH Young Women Researchers Research Grant Program for 2025.

The COMSTECH research grant is implemented by the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the aim of supporting young female researchers and expanding scientific collaboration among OIC member states. According to Pars Today, Dr. Maria Beihaghi, an Iranian researcher and CEO of a knowledge-based company in the health and medical sector, was selected as one of the recipients of the COMSTECH Young Women Researchers Research Grant 2025.

Dr. Beihaghi, speaking about her research achievements, said: “We have developed nano-based products designed for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. These supplements were initially introduced in the form of chewing gum and candy, and were later produced as syrups to make consumption easier for the elderly.”

She explained that the medication is based on natural nanoparticles such as fenchol and quercetin. These compounds reduce or inhibit the activity of genes associated with Alzheimer’s disease, including the APP and MAPT genes, thereby preventing the production of harmful proteins such as beta-amyloid and tau, which play a role in the destruction of nerve cells.

The Iranian researcher added that, in addition to its effectiveness in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s, the supplement is also effective in reducing inflammation, controlling blood sugar, strengthening the immune system, and preventing certain cancers. She noted that in a clinical trial involving 30 Alzheimer’s patients, significant improvements were observed in neurological behavior and sleep quality. The results also showed a reduction in hand tremors in Parkinson’s patients.

Beihaghi emphasized that the produced supplement should be used alongside medications prescribed by physicians and can enhance the effectiveness of treatment for Alzheimer’s patients.