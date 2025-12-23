Israeli Fresh Airstrike in Southern Lebanon Martyrs Three

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three people were killed in southern Lebanon in the latest Israeli airstrike, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that began in November 2024.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), quoting the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Health Ministry, reported that Israeli drones struck a car on the Aqtnit–Qantara road in Sidon district on Monday afternoon, killing three individuals.

Al-Mayadeen television stated that one of the victims was a soldier serving in the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The Israeli military, however, claimed that the strike targeted several Hezbollah members.

This attack came after Israeli strikes on Sunday in southern Lebanon that killed one person and injured another.

According to NNA, Israeli drones targeted a car and a motorcycle in the village of Yater, with the Israeli military asserting that the victims were Hezbollah members.

Tensions in southern Lebanon have been rising for weeks as Israel continues near-daily airstrikes, alleging its operations are directed against Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.

Since the ceasefire took effect last year, Israeli attacks have killed more than 340 Lebanese citizens.

Between October 2023 and November 2024, Israeli strikes killed over 3,961 people in Lebanon, including 736 women, 222 health and rescue workers, and 248 children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

/129