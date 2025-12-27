Hezbollah official: Resistance won’t confront Lebanese army, rejects internal discord

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush affirmed that the resistance will not be drawn into confrontation with the Lebanese Army and will not permit internal discord, stressing that attempts to provoke division are doomed to fail.

Speaking during Friday prayers at the Sayyeda Zainab Mosque in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), Sheikh Daamoush said that earlier claims linking the Lebanese Army’s measures south of the Litani River to a halt in Israeli aggression and a withdrawal from occupied points have collapsed with time. His Eminence noted that the army has proceeded with its steps and is nearing completion of what is termed the “first phase,” while Israeli attacks have neither ceased nor has any withdrawal taken place. On the contrary, the Israeli enemy has escalated its aggression, showing no regard for the army’s actions.

Sheikh Daamoush criticized what he described as a major mistake by the Lebanese authorities in decoupling their obligations under the agreement from those required of the Israeli enemy, a move that has portrayed Lebanon as implementing the deal unilaterally. He stressed that the measures stipulated south of the Litani are reciprocal and that if Lebanon has fulfilled its commitments, the Israeli enemy must do the same.

His Eminence added that the so-called first phase cannot be considered complete until Israel withdraws from occupied positions, halts its attacks, allows residents to return, and enables reconstruction. Sovereignty, he said, cannot be achieved by army deployment alone while Israel continues its occupation, aggression, and violations of Lebanese land, sea, and airspace.

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Daamoush warned that a pattern of concessions persists despite ongoing aggression and despite Israeli and American disregard for the steps taken by Lebanese authorities. He criticized calls to advance north of the Litani even under Israeli fire, without serious efforts to stop attacks or enforce a withdrawal.

Additionally, His Eminence argued that those pushing for a transition to a so-called second phase should instead pressure Israel to meet its obligations and press the United States to halt the aggression, rather than complying with American demands for what he described as free concessions. “Washington has the capacity to stop the attacks and impose a withdrawal, asserting that Israeli aggression occurs through full coordination with the United States, which is a direct partner in daily threats and attacks against Lebanon.”

“The current escalation—ranging from strikes and assassinations to political pressure, economic and financial strangulation, and internal incitement—aims to drive Lebanon and its army into internal strife and confrontation with the resistance and to force Hezbollah into retreat or surrender.”

“These objectives are pursued by the Americans, the Israelis, and their internal tools through every means,” he said, adding that they must realize the resistance will not clash with the army, will not allow internal discord, and will neither retreat nor surrender. He emphasized that betting on pushing the state, the army, or the resistance’s social base into confronting the resistance is a losing gamble that is proving its failure day after day.

Sheikh Daamoush reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to its right to resist as long as aggression and occupation persist, saying that anyone who believes they can bend the resistance’s will is gravely mistaken. He stressed that no amount of attacks, assassinations, sieges, sanctions, or media campaigns will force the resistance to relinquish this right.

In closing, Sheikh Daamoush said the resistance’s supporters remain steadfast, honoring the trust of the martyrs through their presence and adherence to the path of resistance despite suffering and pressure. He asserted that continued targeting by the israeli occupation, the US administration, and their internal allies will not alter public convictions but will only deepen the resistance’s determination to continue on this course.

