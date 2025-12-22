Israeli Drone Strikes Martyr Two Lebanese Citizens in Yater

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Lebanese citizens were martyred and another was injured on Sunday in two Israeli drone strikes on the town of Yater in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported that the first strike hit a vehicle in the town, killing one person instantly.

Another drone targeted a motorcycle in the same town, resulting in the death of one person and injuring another.

The Israeli occupation army claimed that its attacks in Yater were aimed at two Hezbollah members.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that began on November 27, 2024, the Israeli occupation army continues to strike homes, businesses, vehicles, and motorcycles in various areas of southern Lebanon.

According to the agreement, Israel was supposed to withdraw all its forces from southern Lebanon, but its troops have remained stationed at five border positions inside Lebanon.

/129