Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon highlights Sheikh Abdul Nasser Jabri’s legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Abdul Nasser Jabri, the Lebanese Ummah Movement convened a scientific and political gathering at its headquarters under the title “We Remain on Our Promise.”

The event brought together a wide range of political leaders, religious scholars, and intellectual figures to commemorate the life and enduring legacy of the prominent Lebanese leader.

Speaking to Al-Ahed News Agency on the sidelines of the ceremony, Mojtaba Amani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon, stressed that attending the anniversary was a reaffirmation of the commitment to Sheikh Jabri’s principles. He highlighted that Sheikh Jabri’s school of thought, characterized by unifying leadership and resilience, continues to inspire his followers and that his legacy remains vital for the Islamic Ummah.

Ambassador Amani further emphasized during his address at the event that the path of resistance stands as the most successful and viable option for confronting regional and international challenges. He reiterated Iran’s steadfast support for governments and resistance movements across the region, underscoring the country’s commitment to defending the principles of sovereignty and justice.

Sheikh Hassan Abdullah, Chairman of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars Association, spoke on the significance of preserving the Palestinian cause for future generations. He stressed that even if liberation is not immediately achievable, passing on the culture of resistance and dedication to Palestine is essential. Sheikh Abdullah also shared personal memories of Sheikh Abdul Nasser Jabri, highlighting his role in strengthening solidarity within the Lebanese Ummah.

Sheikh Abdullah Jabri, Secretary General of the Lebanese Ummah Movement, addressed ongoing regional threats, urging Syrians and other free peoples to resist initiatives aimed at creating “Greater Israel.” He stressed that Syria remains a central front in this geopolitical project, which must be actively opposed to safeguard regional sovereignty.

Echoing the call for unity, Sheikh Zuhair Ja’eed, coordinator of the Lebanese Islamic Action Front, highlighted the invincibility that comes from Islamic solidarity. “The burden of confrontation cannot rest solely on Shiites or Sunnis. The threat we face is to Islam as a whole, and only through unity will we withstand it,” he said.

The commemoration concluded with a symbolic presentation of a plaque honoring the spirit and enduring contributions of Sheikh Abdul Nasser Jabri, reflecting the continued respect and reverence for his efforts in fostering unity, resistance, and steadfast leadership in Lebanon and the broader region.

