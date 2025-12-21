Israeli Drones Target Civilian Areas in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces carried out new airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, according to local media reports.

The Lebanese news agency stated that an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle near the town of Taybeh in the south of the country.

In addition, another Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb along the shoreline of Ras Al‑Naqoura.

The agency further confirmed that two booby‑trapped Israeli drones struck an uninhabited house in the town of Blida, causing material damage but no casualties.

Israeli drones also dropped bombs on Blida, while another suicide drone attacked a house that had already been damaged during previous aggression.

Meanwhile, Israeli reconnaissance drones continue to violate Lebanese sovereignty, flying over multiple regions and extending their incursions as far as Beirut and its southern suburbs.

