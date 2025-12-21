Lebanese Muslim Scholars condemn Quran desecration, warn against religious hate speech

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Muslim Scholars’ Association has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by Jake Lang, a Republican candidate for the US Senate in Florida, describing the act as a direct attack on all Muslims and a dangerous form of religious hate speech.

In a statement issued on the matter, the association said the candidate’s words and actions, which deliberately insulted the Holy Quran, constituted an unacceptable and offensive act by what it described as an immoral and insensitive individual. The scholars stressed that such behavior reflects a calculated attempt to exploit racial and religious hatred for political gain within the United States.

The statement warned that inciting religious hatred represents an insult to American society itself, which is widely known for its religious and cultural diversity. It noted that Muslims form a significant part of the American population, adding that any attack on Islamic sanctities is also an affront to the sanctities of other divine religions, including Christianity and Judaism.

According to the association, such provocative conduct opens the door for extremists of different religious backgrounds to target the sacred symbols of others, increasing the risk of retaliatory violence and seriously undermining social cohesion and internal peace in the United States.

The Lebanese Muslim Scholars’ Association emphasized that these actions cannot be justified under the banner of freedom of expression, stressing that they clearly fall within the internationally recognized definition of religious hate speech and incitement.

The scholars called on US judicial institutions to prosecute the individual responsible for insulting the religious beliefs of a large segment of society and for inciting hatred that threatens domestic stability. They also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take effective measures at the international level to condemn and prevent the repetition of such acts.

In addition, the association appealed to American civil society organizations and NGOs to organize peaceful protests and pursue legal action to ensure accountability and to deter similar offenses in the future.

The statement further called on Islamic institutions worldwide to move beyond emotional and temporary reactions and instead adopt organized, legal, and sustained responses. It stressed the importance of documenting cases of religious defamation and submitting them to relevant legal and judicial bodies in the countries where such incidents occur, in order to hold perpetrators accountable under anti-racism and anti-incitement laws.

Concluding the statement, the Lebanese Muslim Scholars’ Association reaffirmed that the Holy Quran is the most sacred symbol of Islam, and that any attack on it is an attack on all Muslims. The scholars stressed that the Quran must not be used as a tool in political conflicts, but should remain, as it truly is, a source of light, guidance, and salvation for humanity from ignorance and misguidance.

