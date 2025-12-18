Israeli drone strikes kill two, injure five in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two people were martyred and five others injured on Tuesday evening in Israeli airstrikes that targeted vehicles in southern Lebanon and the Chouf area of Mount Lebanon, according to official and security sources.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone struck a car between the villages of Markaba and Adaisseh in the southern border region.

Another drone attack targeted a pickup truck in the village of Sebline in the Chouf district.

The health ministry in Beirut confirmed that the strike on the Adaisseh-Markaba road killed one person, while the Sebline strike killed one and wounded five others.

The Israeli occupation army claimed in a statement that its drone strike on Tuesday was aimed at two individuals it described as Hezbollah members.

Israeli forces continue to attack homes, businesses, vehicles, and motorcycles in various parts of southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement that began on November 27, 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel was supposed to withdraw all its forces from southern Lebanon, but occupation troops have remained stationed at five border positions.

