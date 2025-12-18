Israeli Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The local media in Lebanon on Thursday reported that Zionist regime’s forces launched fresh drone attack in southern Lebanon.

Israeli regime targeted areas in southern and eastern Lebanon with air and drone attacks.

The areas of Al-Jabour, Al-Qatrani, Al-Rayhan, Wadi Al-Qusayr, and Deir Siryan, as well as the heights of the Al-Tuffah region and the plains around the Litani River in the town of Zawtar in southern Lebanon, were targeted by the occupying regime of Israel.

The local media have also stated that flight range of the Israeli drones has also reached Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

A civilian truck in the town of Al-Taybeh in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon was also hit by an Israeli drone attack.

The Israeli forces claimed that have targeted a Hezbollah military force in the attack.

As usual, the Israeli army has justified its attacks on civilian areas, claiming that it has targeted Hezbollah military centers and infrastructure in various parts of the country.