Hezbollah condemns Quran desecration in US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemned in the strongest terms the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in the US state of Texas.

In a statement on Thursday, the Lebanese resistance movement denounced the “shameful crime and heinous act committed by an American,” Al-Alam reported.

The statement called the sacrilegious act a blatant attack on the sanctities of Muslims, as well as on the religious and human values ​​on which all divine religions are based.

Criticizing the actions of the US government, Hezbollah emphasized that Washington’s refusal to take any legal action against the perpetrators of such insults, under the false pretext of freedom of expression and freedom of speech, indicates a complete cover-up of these dangerous and provocative actions by the US government.

The statement continued: This crime is not an individual act, but rather its perpetrators are people who act as tools and puppets in the hands of global arrogance seeking to weaken the religion of Islam.

Hezbollah also called on the Arab and Islamic nations and followers of all divine religions to launch the widest possible campaign of condemnation against this criminal act and to take a firm stance against any attack on the sanctities and sacred values of Islam and other divine religions.

Last week, in a controversial move in Plano, US state of Texas, Florida Republican Senate candidate Jake Lang insulted the Holy Quran, placing a copy of the Holy Book in the mouth of a pig during a demonstration, which angered Muslims, human rights activists, and international observers and caused widespread shock at the domestic and international levels.

In a video published on social media, Lang appeared holding a piglet with a copy of the Quran in its mouth, describing the animal as “the weakness of Islam” and saying: “This is your weakness, Muslims. We will send you back to where you came from, carrying pigs in our hands and Christ in our hearts.”

