Lebanese Expert: Resistance Strategy Exposes Collapse of U.S. Global Leadership

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese strategic affairs expert Mohammad Hazimeh discussed recent regional developments, focusing on Lebanon. Amid ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations, aggressions, and targeted assassinations of Resistance commanders—most notably the killing of Haitham al-Tabatabaei in southern Beirut—Hazimeh stressed that Hezbollah, as a sophisticated and powerful movement, knows how to manage the battle despite enemy conspiracies. He explained that adversaries aim not only to eliminate Hezbollah but to dismantle all sources of strength that oppose their colonial project, designed to threaten nations, exploit resources, and impose submission.

Responding to claims that Hezbollah is merely an Iranian proxy, Hazimeh said: “For Hezbollah, it is a matter of honor and dignity to be part of the axis of confrontation shaped by the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regional power and supporter. The relationship between Hezbollah and Iran is the opposite of the ties certain regimes or mercenaries have with the Zionist-American project.”

He elaborated: “Hezbollah is an authentic Lebanese entity and part of the regional fabric. Within the framework of self-defense, it aligns with the Islamic authority (Marja’iyya) of the Islamic Republic founded by Imam Khomeini (RA), standing with Iran to defend the people, support the oppressed, and uphold Islamic causes. This foundation is Hezbollah’s strength as it fights for the Islamic Ummah, exposing the illusion of Zionist victory and proving the regime to be ‘flimsier than a spider’s web.’” Reflecting on Commander Tabatabaei’s martyrdom, Hazimeh concluded that Hezbollah continues to unsettle the Zionist regime. He emphasized that the Resistance’s struggle cannot be separated from the “Global War” launched by the United States within the international conflict system.

“This is a war of competing projects,” Hazimeh noted. “Lebanon is a central arena, and Hezbollah is a key point of strength. The movement stands at the frontline against Zionist expansion and the American ‘New Middle East’ project, through which Washington seeks to dominate the region and conceal its global failures. The crimes and wars we witness prove the collapse of American global leadership.” He argued that the American unipolar system has collapsed, framing conflicts from Ukraine to Venezuela as desperate US attempts to regain dominance.

“At the height of this confrontation, Hezbollah has shown masterful battlefield management,” Hazimeh said. “This is a doctrinal war, vital for the Islamic Ummah. Since its founding in 1982 during the Zionist invasion backed by US forces, Hezbollah has faced immense challenges. Though Beirut’s suburbs were devastated, the enemies ultimately retreated carrying their soldiers’ bodies.”

He highlighted the year 2000 as a milestone, calling it the first Arab victory that restored dignity to the Ummah. “Hezbollah is a doctrinal party tied to a sacred cause. Its silence is deliberate—a ‘positive silence’ that traps the Zionist regime and opens space for diplomacy.” Hazimeh described Hezbollah in two dimensions: “The first is the part exposed to enemy attacks; the second is the hidden part that the Zionist regime fears—the part preparing for the decisive battle that Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah said would wipe the Zionist regime off the map.”

Regarding current Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty, Hazimeh told Taqrib: “The best response is trust in leadership, faith in divine victory, and the strategy of silence. Past blows came from underestimating the enemy. Today, silence and action over words is the best way to unsettle them. A nation following Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS) and awaiting Imam Mahdi (AJ) will never be defeated.” On possible renewed aggression against Iran, he asked: “Is this the same Zionist regime we once knew? Is this the same America? The US will leave the Middle East humiliated, just as it was forced out of the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.”

He stressed that the US was compelled to yield to Yemen’s Ansarullah, just as the “invincible” Israeli army was defeated by the “Men of God” in Lebanon and Gaza. He asked: “In the recent conflict with the Islamic Republic, who pleaded for a ceasefire? Was it Iran, which managed the battle expertly, or the regime, whose illusions of superiority were shattered? If the US gambles again with the Zionist regime, it must face the consequences.”

Hazimeh concluded: “The era of a ‘powerful Israel’ is over. We are entering a New World Order where Iran is a foundational pillar. Resistance has become a culture of nations, combining people’s will with a ready-to-fight Resistance force.”

