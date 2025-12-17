Lebanese Parliament Speaker meets Iranian ambassador in Beirut

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, met with Mojtaba Amani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut, to review the latest political developments in Lebanon and the wider region, bilateral relations, and the repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli regime.

According to IRNA, during the meeting, both sides exchanged views on Lebanon’s current political situation, regional dynamics, and the state of relations between Lebanon and Iran.

Following the talks, Ambassador Amani stated that the meeting was part of his ongoing consultations and dialogue with Lebanese officials. He noted that discussions focused on recent developments in Lebanon and the region, with particular emphasis on the Israeli regime’s repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

......................

End/ 257