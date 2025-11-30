Lebanese Parliament Speaker Denies Reports of Imminent Israeli Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri rejected reports suggesting an “Israeli” deadline or imminent attack on Lebanon, saying such claims originate exclusively from “Israeli” media outlets.

Speaking to Lebanese daily Al-Diyar, Berri emphasized that no international envoy had issued any direct warning to Beirut.

He also denied allegations that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed threats during recent diplomatic engagements. “No threat was conveyed to us,” he said, adding that the reports reflected only “a general atmosphere.”

Commenting on Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil’s recent trip to Tehran, Berri noted that the lawmaker attended an official conference and met with senior Iranian officials, including Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.

Berri said the visit provided a clearer understanding of Iran’s political climate, particularly regarding potential developments between Tehran and Washington that could affect the region or Lebanon.

He concluded that the meetings confirmed “there is currently no communication channel or dialogue between the two sides.”

**************

End/ 345C