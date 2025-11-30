Iran Criticizes U.S.-Backed Israeli Policies, Urges Global Action on Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X that Palestine remained “the most universal cause for justice and solidarity,” describing it as both a global symbol of the pursuit of justice and a longstanding wound on humanity’s conscience.

Baqaei accused what he called the “occupying apartheid regime” of operating with “full impunity granted by the United States and its allies.” He condemned the Zionist regime for what he described as a decades-long racist agenda that has led to mass killings and the displacement of Palestinians.

He said the regime continued to carry out daily deadly violations of a cease-fire agreement reached in early October with Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement — actions that observers have described as a continuation of a genocidal pattern.

Baqaei urged the international community to move beyond statements and fulfill its legal and moral obligations by supporting “the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people to end occupation and secure their fundamental human right to self-determination.”

His remarks came as human rights activists and ordinary people around the world marked the day with demonstrations, information campaigns, and calls for concrete action to end what they described as the regime’s Western-backed occupation of Palestinian territories and aggression against Palestinians.

**************

End/ 345C