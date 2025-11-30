On Visit’s Eve, Lebanese Hezbollah Presses Pope Leo XIV to Condemn Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of Pope Leo XIV’s expected arrival in Lebanon, Lebanese Hezbollah issued a formal message to the global leader of the Catholic Church, welcoming his visit and underscoring the country’s singular place in fostering religious diversity, coexistence, and political stability.

The letter portrays Lebanon as a civilizational bridge linking Islam and Christianity and, more broadly, various cultures and schools of thought. Drawing on Pope John Paul II’s well-known description of Lebanon as “not merely a homeland, but a message,” the group emphasized the nation’s longstanding role in creating connections between faiths and traditions.

The message also turns to what it describes as worldwide crises caused by the disregard for human rights—conditions that, it argues, have enabled domination, exploitation, and violence to spread.

A substantial portion of the text focuses on the wars in Palestine and Lebanon. Lebanese Hezbollah condemns what it calls the “outright genocide” in Gaza and characterizes Israel’s recent operations in Lebanon as “unacceptable aggression,” attributing both to what it describes as the Zionist regime’s ambition for control over territory and resources. The letter asserts that support from major powers for Israel amounts to a violation of the rights of the region’s peoples.

Reaffirming its own political posture, the group stresses its commitment to coexistence, consensual democracy, internal security, and resistance to any form of aggression or occupation. It reiterates its opposition to foreign interference that threatens Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Highlighting shared values between Muslims and Christians, the letter refers to the followers of Jesus (p.b.u.h.) as carriers of love and defenders of human rights. It urges the Pope to take a firm position against injustice and Israeli actions during his visit and to signal solidarity with the Lebanese people.

“This is what we entrust to you during your visit; a journey in which you express your concern, love, and solidarity to all Lebanese, and during which we wish you comfort and safety, praying to Almighty God to grant justice, security, and peace to the oppressed across the world. With our best wishes,” the message concludes.

Pope Leo XIV began his regional journey in Turkey and is expected to land in Lebanon on Sunday.

**************

End/ 345C