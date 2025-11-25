Senior Hezbollah Official Says Israeli Assumptions Have Crumbled After Latest Assassination

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali Damoush, Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, said on Monday that all of “Israel’s” strategic assumptions about the Lebanese Resistance have collapsed, arguing that the occupying entity has consistently misjudged the movement’s capabilities and endurance. He said “Israeli” miscalculations stem from the belief that targeting senior leaders could offer a path to victory.

Speaking at the Funeral Procession of senior commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai — assassinated in an “Israeli” airstrike on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburb the previous day — Sheikh Damoush stressed that such attacks do not weaken Hezbollah but instead deepen its determination to confront the occupation.

He praised Tabatabai as a pivotal military figure, noting that he was a key strategist whose contributions shaped major confrontations over more than three decades. Tabatabai, he added, spent over 35 years organizing Resistance operations and was among the earliest commanders to plan decisive battles that dealt heavy losses to “Israeli” ground forces.

Sheikh Damoush also highlighted the commander’s role in post-war planning and strategic development within Hezbollah, describing the assassination as a serious strategic blunder by the Zionist entity. He warned that the enemy must remain vigilant as the Resistance evaluates its response.

He criticized concessions made by the Lebanese government, saying they proved ineffective and did nothing to halt ongoing “Israeli” attacks. Reaffirming the group’s commitment, he said, “We will complete what you started, and we will remain in the field defending Lebanon and the nation.”

