Ansarullah leader sends condolences to Hezbollah after commander’s martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, following the martyrdom of the great Jihadist Commander, Haitham bin Ali Al-Tabtaba’i, and his companions.

Al-Houthi extended special condolences to the families of the martyrs, congratulating them on their “win with the end of martyrdom after a long and successful path of Jihad.”

In his cable, Al-Houthi affirmed that “the Israeli enemy, by committing the crime of targeting the martyr and his companions and by its aggressions against Lebanon and Gaza, proves to all peoples and governments of the region its deeply rooted aggression.”

He also pointed out that the Israeli enemy “will not fulfill any commitments or agreements,” while criticizing the “government inaction” that is met with the enemy’s aggression.

Sayyed Al-Houthi expressed his complete confidence in the steadfastness and resilience of Hezbollah, praising its distinguished role in the “Axis of Jihad and Resistance,” and affirming full solidarity with the party and standing by it in facing the “Zionist Israeli tyranny.”

