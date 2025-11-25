Vatican Confirms Pope Leo XIV’s December Visit to Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Monsignor Abdo Abou Kassem, head of the Lebanese Catholic Media Center, confirmed on Monday that Pope Leo XIV’s early-December visit to Lebanon remains fully on schedule. He rejected reports suggesting a possible cancellation as “entirely unfounded,” stressing that the itinerary is unchanged and that preparations to receive “the distinguished guest” are complete.

According to the official program, the Pope will arrive in Beirut on November 30, 2025, and remain until December 2. His visit will begin with a reception at Rafic Hariri International Airport before holding separate meetings with the President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister, civil society representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Pontiff will also visit several religious and national landmarks, including the tomb of Saint Charbel in Annaya, the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harisa for a gathering with clergy, and Martyrs’ Square for an interfaith event. His schedule further includes a large public Mass at the Beirut waterfront and a moment of silent prayer at the site of the 2020 port explosion.

The reaffirmation of the visit comes one day after an “Israeli” strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik, which resulted in the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabatabai and several others.

**************

End/ 345C