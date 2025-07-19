Pope Leo condemns Gaza church strike as ‘unjustifiable,’ calls for immediate end to violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pope Leo on Friday called for an immediate end to the violence in Gaza, condemning Israel’s deadly strike on the enclave’s Holy Family Catholic Church as “unjustifiable,” according to the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem.

After visiting the Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic parish in Gaza, alongside Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said the pope personally called him during the visit to express his concern.

“Pope Leo repeatedly stated that it is time to stop this slaughter, that what has happened is unjustifiable, and that we must ensure there are no more victims,” Pizzaballa told Vatican News.

The pope conveyed his “closeness, care, prayer, support, and desire to do everything possible to achieve not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy,” he added.

The visit came a day after an Israeli tank shell hit the parish, killing three people and injuring 10 others, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

The Holy Family Church had been sheltering around 600 civilians, including children with special needs.

Pizzaballa thanked the pope for “his solidarity and the prayers he had already assured us of,” saying the entire Catholic community in Gaza was grateful.

He said the ecumenical delegation delivered hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, and helped evacuate the wounded for treatment outside Gaza.

In a separate joint statement, the patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem denounced the attack.

“In unyielding unity, we strongly denounce this crime,” they said.

“Houses of worship are sacred spaces that should be kept safe. They are also protected under international law. Targeting a church that houses approximately 600 refugees, including children with special needs, is a violation of these laws. It is also an affront to human dignity, a trampling upon the sanctity of human life, and the desecration of a holy site.”

They called on the international community to push for an immediate ceasefire, ensure the protection of all religious and humanitarian sites, and provide urgent relief to civilians across Gaza.

