Israeli airstrike kills two civilians at Holy Family Church in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two elderly Palestinian civilians were killed, and several others wounded—including parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli—on Thursday after an Israeli airstrike struck the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mouhammad Basal confirmed that the victims had been in critical condition before succumbing to injuries sustained in the attack on the church.

The deceased were identified as Saad Salama (approximately 60) and Fumya Ayad (around 80), killed by a direct missile impact on the church compound.

Basal lamented the loss, saying the occupation targets everyone regardless of religion, striking churches and mosques alike without distinction.

He noted that the Holy Family Church had been serving as a refuge for roughly 400 displaced Christians whose homes were destroyed earlier in the war, now in its 22nd month.

The church was believed to be a safe haven, but Basal said it had now been targeted by Israeli forces three times since the conflict began.

Basal called on the international community and human rights bodies to act urgently to protect civilians, demanding accountability for the ongoing civilian deaths.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed in a statement that the Holy Family Church had been bombed by Israeli forces, injuring several people including Father Romanelli.

The Patriarchate said the airstrike had damaged the church, the only Catholic institution of its kind in Gaza.

In response, Pope Leo XIV issued a statement expressing sorrow for the attack and urged an immediate ceasefire to stop the escalating violence.

Israeli forces had previously attacked the Holy Family Church and also bombed St. Porphyrius Church, one of the world’s oldest, leading to numerous casualties.

The Holy Family Church serves as a key religious center for Gaza’s Christian population, providing spiritual support during times of crisis.

Since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, Israel—with full support from the United States—has carried out widespread acts of killing, destruction, and forced displacement in Gaza. These actions continue despite international pleas and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

The ongoing genocide has claimed more than 198,000 Palestinian lives through death or injury, with over 10,000 still missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and many more dying from famine.

