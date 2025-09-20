Pope Leo XIV calls for Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian respect

AhlulBayt News Agency: At the end of his weekly General Audience, Pope Leo XIV expressed profound sympathy for the people of Gaza and renewed his call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Pope Leo said he felt deep sorrow for Palestinians in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and endure unbearable conditions, once again displaced from their homes.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces launched a major military offensive on Gaza City, the territory’s most populated area, ordering civilians to evacuate amid the heaviest bombardment seen in nearly two years of war. Hamas reported that 350,000 people fled the eastern part of the city, while another 175,000 left entirely.

Quoting scripture, Pope Leo invoked “the Almighty Lord, who commanded ‘Thou shalt not kill,’” and emphasized that “every person has an inviolable dignity that must be respected and protected.”

He reiterated his appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, a negotiated diplomatic solution, and full respect for humanitarian law.

Pope Leo concluded by inviting everyone to join him in prayer, hoping for a new dawn of peace and justice.

