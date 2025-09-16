Al-Azhar delegation attends Eighth Congress of World Religious Leaders in Astana

AhlulBayt News Agency: His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmad At-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has appointed His Excellency Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ad-Duwaini, Deputy of Al-Azhar, to represent him at the opening of the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The summit is being held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, under the auspices of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and organized by the Center for Interfaith Dialogue.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ad-Duwaini is leading Al-Azhar’s senior delegation, which includes Dr. Nahla As-Saeedi, Adviser for International Students’ Affairs; Ambassador Abd-ur-Rahman Musa, Adviser for Foreign Affairs; Dr. Mahmoud Seddiq, Vice President for Postgraduate Studies; and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Jundi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy.

Al-Azhar’s involvement follows an official invitation from President Tokayev to the Grand Imam to attend the inauguration of the Eighth Congress. The 2022 edition of the congress notably featured both the Grand Imam and Pope Francis.

The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is a prominent global event held in Astana, dedicated to fostering dialogue among religious leaders to address societal, cultural, and spiritual issues. It features both formal discussions and symbolic activities that promote peace and coexistence.

