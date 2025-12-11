Iran Most Efficient Transit Route For Kazakhstan: Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: He made the remarks in a joint meeting of high-ranking officials of Iran and Kazakhstan in Astana on Thursday.

Pointing to Iran’s privileged position in the regional transportation network, President Pezeshkian termed Iran as the most economical and efficient transit route for Kazakhstan.

Pezeshkian then referred to the amicable and favorable level of relations between the two countries, especially within the framework of the regional and international cooperation, emphasizing that this intimate relation enjoys considerable potential for developing, expanding and depending bilateral ties in all areas.

A roadmap for boosting bilateral trade to $3 billion has been formulated between the duo countries which is feasible, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to Iran’s outstanding position in the regional transportation network, noting that Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor has a very good potential for developing transit cooperation which will benefit both countries.

Pezeshkian then emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation in the banking and monetary fields, stating that increasing coordination in the financial area is vital for the development of economic relations between Iran and Kazakhstan.

The president of the Republic of Turkmenistan, for his part, said that his country is eager to expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Iran has extensive and ample capabilities from a technical and economic points of view, and for that, Kazakhstan is interested in cooperating with Iran in various fields, including logistics, medicine, and other areas.

Turning to the common historical and cultural commonalities between the two nations, he emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation in the Caspian Sea region.

Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy high potentials that can promote the level of trade-economic transactions more than before, Tokayev underlined.

Turning to the geostrategic importance of the region, Kazakh president emphasized that Kazakhstan, Iran, Iraq, Armenia, and Turkmenistan can create an important and vital communication route for further enhancement of economic relations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran on Wednesday for Astana, Kazakhstan, at the official invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, marking the start of a high-level visit aimed at enhancing economic, cultural, and regional cooperation.