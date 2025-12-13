Mutual trust key to peace, stability among nations: President Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the critical role of mutual trust in ensuring peace and stability among countries, particularly between Iran and Turkmenistan.

In a meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, President Pezeshkian underscored the long-standing historical ties between the two nations and the shared commitment to fostering peaceful, friendly, and stable relations.

The Iranian president stated that the two countries have a deep historical connection, and this relationship is built on equality, friendship, peace, and security. This mutual trust is the foundation for strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring long-term cooperation, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of implementing existing agreements between the two countries, particularly in areas such as gas, transportation, corridors, and economic collaboration.

While there have been significant agreements, there are still challenges in some sectors that require Turkmenistan’s follow-up to fully implement these agreements and achieve mutual benefits for both nations, President Pezeshkian added.

President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, underlined the need for strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries. He mentioned Turkmenistan's initiative to host the International Forum of Peace and Trust, which brings together heads of state and policymakers from UN member states, underscoring the shared commitment to peace and security.

Highlighting the deep cultural and civilizational ties, the Turkmen president noted the potential for further collaboration between the two nations. He said that Iran is progressing rapidly, and Turkmenistan is eager to exchange experiences in various fields, reiterating the importance of dialogue and cooperation within the Islamic world.

......................

End/ 257