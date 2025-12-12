Putin: Russia supports Iran on nuclear issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Tehran and Moscow maintain close and continuous contact on sensitive international matters, including Iran’s nuclear issue, and emphasized that Russia supports Iran.

Putin made the remarks during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, held on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

He noted that Tehran is well aware of Moscow’s position, adding that Russia backs Iran at the United Nations. Putin also highlighted that the foreign ministers of both countries remain in regular contact on various issues.

The Russian president extended his greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and praised the growth in bilateral trade – 13% in 2024 and 8% during the first nine months of 2025.

The international gathering in Ashgabat was convened on Friday to commemorate the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, with the participation of leaders from several countries.

Turkmenistan’s neutral status was first recognized internationally in 1995. In 2017, at Ashgabat’s initiative, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality.