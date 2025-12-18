President Pezeshkian: Imam Khomeini was messenger of Muslim unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the late Imam Khomeini was a messenger of unity and solidarity among people, urging Muslim nations to strengthen their bonds so that enemies cannot sow division within the Ummah.

According to IRNA, delivering a speech at the inaugural Imam Khomeini World Award ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian described Imam Khomeini as a leader who consistently sought unity among Muslims.

He stressed that Muslim nations must demonstrate in practice their ability to forge unity, in line with Imam Khomeini’s vision, so that external forces cannot exploit divisions.

