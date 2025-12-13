World needs trust, peace, and unity among nations: Iran president

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with National Leader of Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, highlighting the need for trust, peace, and cooperation among nations.

The world today is more in need than ever of trust and unity between peoples, President Pezeshkian said at the meeting on Thursday evening, which took place after he arrived in Turkmenistan from Kazakhstan.

The initiative led by Turkmenistan is a response to the critical challenges of today’s global landscape, he further said, referring to the International Forum of Peace and Trust scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on Friday.

The Iranian president expressed gratitude for being invited to the conference, oraising the event as a timely and necessary step toward addressing global needs.

He stressed the importance of enhancing communication and collaboration between countries, adding that Turkmenistan's leadership in organizing such events reflects a deep understanding of current global realities.

The president also emphasized that this constructive approach should extend to the entire region in order to promote regional trust, peace, and security.

The Turkmen leader acknowledged Iran’s strong support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives. He expressed gratitude for Iran’s participation in the conference, saying that Ashgabat highly values this support and looks forward to benefiting from Pezeshkian’s insights.

Berdimuhamedov also noted the complexity of today’s global situation and stressed the importance of increased dialogue and consultation.

He further praised the excellent bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, particularly in trade, culture, and humanitarian efforts, and expressed hope for even closer cooperation in the future.

