Pezeshkian Calls for Addressing Root Causes of Instability to Achieve Lasting Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said lasting peace cannot be achieved without confronting the structural causes of global instability, arguing that inequality, discrimination, and unchecked power have undermined justice and security, during a summit in Turkmenistan on Friday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the International Peace and Trust conference in Ashgabat on Friday, calling for a fundamental reassessment of how peace is defined and pursued in today’s turbulent international environment.

“Peace today is no longer a universal right but has effectively become a privilege limited to certain geographies,” Pezeshkian said, warning that current global approaches have hollowed out the concept of just and sustainable peace.

He stressed that peace cannot be secured through higher military spending, rigid alliances, or symbolic diplomacy, but requires confronting the root causes of instability, including inequality, monopoly, and discrimination.

Pezeshkian praised Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Development, noting its support by the United Nations as evidence of Ashgabat’s practical commitment to peace and regional cooperation.

“Iran, as a peace-loving nation, fully supports any effort that strengthens the discourse on peace and regional cooperation,” he said.

The Iranian president sharply criticized the policies of major powers in West Asia, arguing they have granted “Israel” a “special privilege” that has fueled wars and injustices across the region.

He said this privilege results from geopolitical calculations, historical alliances, Western security priorities, and the failure of international institutions to enforce accountability.

Pezeshkian condemned “Israel’s” actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Qatar, warning that immunity from international oversight deepens injustice and erodes the foundations of peace.

Referring to what he described as “Israel’s” June attack on Iran, which he said killed hundreds of civilians, Pezeshkian criticized the absence of international accountability and the political and military backing provided by powers that claim to defend human rights.

