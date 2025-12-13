Afghan Scholar Urges Muslim Unity Through the Prophet’s Ethics and Adherence to the Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Shakeri Badakhshani, head of the Scientific and Cultural Organization of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) in Afghanistan, reflected on the Prophet Muhammad’s moral character, describing it as a defining feature recognized by both friends and adversaries.

“The Messenger of Islam was known for his noble ethics among friend and foe alike,” Mr. Badakhshani said. Despite enduring harassment, torture, and mistreatment from oppressive enemies and misguided followers, he added, the Prophet never showed distress or resentment. He was the first to greet women, children, and those under his authority, and once entrusted with the mission of conveying the faith and guiding society, “he never neglected his duty, even for a moment,” he said.

Mr. Badakhshani described the Prophet as courageous and steadfast, noting that he never retreated from battle. He also emphasized the Prophet’s personal modesty, saying he lived simply, adopted the lifestyle of the poor, and never sought privilege or superiority for himself.

Referring to the Prophet’s guidance to follow the Qur’an, the Sunnah, and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) after his passing, Mr. Badakhshani said that if the world’s 57 Muslim-majority countries and nearly two billion Muslims held a genuine commitment to these teachings, “the Islamic world would face no crises.”

He stressed that Islamic scholars bear a heavy responsibility wherever they live, arguing that global powers have targeted Islam, its law, and Muslim beliefs, creating widespread anxiety across the Muslim world and the broader region.

As an example, he criticized the United Nations, saying that despite its 193 member states and eight decades of existence, it has failed to defend oppressed peoples, including those in Muslim countries, and has instead fueled divisions among them.

Mr. Badakhshani concluded by praising what he described as the precise positions taken by the Supreme Leader and leading religious authorities across the Islamic world, saying that the path to saving the Muslim community lies in acting upon the Qur’an and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), a course he said would restore dignity and strengthen fraternity among Muslims.

