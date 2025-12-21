Iranian Sunni Cleric Condemns Insulting Quran in US

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mamusta Mahmoud Ibn al-Khayyat said the recent Quran desecration reveals the hostility of global powers towards Islam and their efforts to seek domination in the region, emphasizing that Muslims will never accept the domination of foreigners.

He warned,” The move shows that world powers have never had true friendship with Muslims and have always sought to dominate and exploit the Islamic world.”

Referring to past Quran desecration incidents, Mamusta Ibn al-Khayyat noted, “The contemptuous statements made by some Western leaders about Islamic countries reflect their colonialist outlook” and added,” Their main goal is to dominate the region and exploit the wealth of the Islamic world, not friendship and cooperation.”

He continued, citing the teachings of the Holy Quran, saying, “God has said in the Quran that one should not even curse the polytheists, lest they curse the Almighty God out of ignorance” and added,” This shows that Islam is a religion of morality and respect, but one must stand like a strong wall against the insults and domination of enemies.”

The prayer leader of Saqqez, in Iran’s Kurdistan province, emphasized, “America and its allies are trying to impose themselves as a superpower on Muslims, but we consider the only true power to be the power of faith. Muslims can win against these hegemonies with true faith and unity.”

The remarks by the senior Iranian Sunni scholar were in reaction to a desecration incident where Jake Lang, a far-right Republican candidate for the US Senate, insulted the Holy Quran during an anti-Islam march in Plano, Florida, on Sunday.

The sacrilegious act has drawn widespread condemnation from Muslims and human rights activists, calling it a clear provocation and an insult to the sentiments of millions of Muslims in the United States and around the world.

