Rising Killings of Christian Civilians in Eastern Congo by ISIS’s Central Africa Branch

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As the United States government speaks of efforts to promote peace between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, ISIS’s Central Africa branch, known as “Allied Democratic Forces,” has escalated its deadly attacks in eastern Congo. Since January 2025, at least 967 civilians, mostly Christian villagers, have been killed across the country’s eastern provinces.

The majority of the killings have occurred in North Kivu Province, particularly in the Lubero area. In the deadliest attack, ISIS elements killed at least 90 people in two locations in September, assaults the group explicitly described as “against Christians.”

Reports indicate that the attacks are part of ISIS’s retaliatory strategy in response to joint military operations by the Congolese and Ugandan armies. At the same time, the group has made its ideological threats against Christian communities increasingly explicit.

