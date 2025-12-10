Scotland Islamophobia Conference 2025 to Tackle Racism, Colonialism, and Rising Authoritarianism in the West

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Scotland Islamophobia Conference 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in Glasgow, bringing together researchers, lawyers, and social activists to explore strategies for countering Islamophobia, racism, and the expanding influence of authoritarian governments and far-right movements across the Western world.

The event will open with a central question: how can societies resist racism, colonialism, and the mounting threats posed by authoritarian states and extremist right-wing currents in the West? The conference builds on themes discussed last week at the London Islamophobia Conference, titled “From Liberty to Comfort: How the State Redefined Conscience as Extremism.”

The program will feature several specialized panels on Islamophobia in Scotland, the decolonization of resistance in Palestine and the West, freedom of conscience, the right to protest, and the growing challenges created by restrictive government policies in Western countries.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the event will run until 5:15 p.m. The designated venue is The Ark, located on Coplaw Street in Glasgow.

