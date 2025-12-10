Alabama Republican Senator Hails “Victory” After Islamic School Halts Relocation Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tommy Tuberville, the Republican senator from Alabama, declared that the decision by the Alabama Islamic Academy to withdraw its request to relocate one of its schools to a high-traffic area in the city of Hoover constituted a “victory.”

The withdrawal came after the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, in its meeting this week, voted 7–0 to recommend rejecting the proposal, citing inconsistencies with the long-term comprehensive development plan for the Meadow Brook area, as well as concerns and ambiguities related to traffic, capacity, and supporting documentation.

Prior to the commission’s recommendation, segments of Hoover residents had voiced objections, and Senator Tuberville had issued sharp public criticism of the project.

Despite withdrawing the application, academy officials described the public reactions and political rhetoric surrounding the issue as misleading and inappropriate, stressing that such portrayals distorted the school’s educational mission.

Stacy Abdein, the school’s assistant principal, warned that these statements could carry serious consequences, noting that such rhetoric “even places students in immediate danger” and that the spread of “dangerous myths about innocent students and families” increases the risk of hostility, harassment, and threats.

Speaking on the radio program “Right Side Radio,” Tuberville doubled down on his position, criticizing politicians who, in his words, “try to make everybody happy.” He said, “If you want to live here, that is fine, as long as you abide by our laws and accept the values on which this country was built.”

Tuberville asserted that the United States can no longer ignore what he described as the “threat of radical Islamism,” adding, “We are at war now, in our own country, with people from all over the world.”

The senator also stated, “Ultimately, that school should not be here. We are a Judeo-Christian nation, and we stand on our religious values and the principles of our Founders. We do not want to change.”

